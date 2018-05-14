Equestrian: Cathal Daniels takes two titles at Chatsworth

Meanwhile, Mark McAuley recorded the only double clear to land Sunday’s 1.60m Grand Prix in Drammen

Margie McLoone

Irish riders recorded wins in eventing and show jumping over the weekend. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Irish riders recorded wins in eventing and show jumping over the weekend. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Irish riders recorded wins in eventing and show jumping over the weekend with Galway’s Cathal Daniels claiming two of the four CIC3* classes at the Chatsworth international horse trials in England.

The 21-year-old, who is based at Orchard Lodge outside Kilcullen, landed Section B on Margaret Kinsella’s home-bred 11-year-old Jack Of Diamonds mare Rioghan Rua then took Section C on the same owner’s Sammy Davis Junior, a nine-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding by Imperial Hights.

In the featured Section A, the first leg of this year’s Event Rider Masters, Co Meath’s Sarah Ennis finished a close second to Britain’s Piggy French who completed on her dressage score with the ISH gelding Quarrycrest Echo (27.30), an 11-year-old by Clover Echo. Ennis was on board her 14-year-old VDL Ricochet gelding Horseware Stellor Rebound (32.10) on which she had finished best of the Irish in seventh at last year’s European championship in Poland.

French is one of the many overseas riders who have made entries for the Tattersalls international horse trials which take place in Co Meath at the end of the month.

A pole down in Sunday’s show jumping phase proved costly for Co Mayo-born Tim Bourke as he slipped from fourth to seventh place in the CCI2* at the Jersey Fresh international horse trials in New Jersey with the seven-year-old ISH mare Quality Time.

In show jumping, Co Louth-born Mark McAuley, who is based in Switzerland, recorded the only double clear to land Sunday’s 1.60m Grand Prix in Drammen, Norway on Eva Lundin’s Jasco Vd Bisschop. In the USA, there were wins for Co Offaly’s Darragh Kenny on Balalou 41 at Lexington and for Captain Brian Cournane with Armik at North Salem.

