Eoin Morgan to undergo ‘precautionary X-ray’

England captain Eoin Morgan will undergo “a precautionary X-ray” after injuring his left index finger in training, the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced.

The Irishman, who plays for England, was practising with his team-mates at the Ageas Bowl ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up against Australia when he took a blow during catching drills.

A short statement from the ECB read: “Eoin Morgan took a knock to his left index finger fielding this morning. He is going to hospital after practice for a precautionary X-ray.”

Morgan was one of 14 players preparing at Hampshire’s ground, with Joe Root absent on personal business.

The batsman was set to rejoin the team ahead of the match, for which England plan to use 12 players.

All fingers will be crossed for good news on Morgan, though, given his crucial importance to the campaign.

Widely regarded as England’s finest limited-overs skipper, the Dubliner is also in a rich vein of form with the bat.