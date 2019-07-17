England to rest World Cup heroes against Ireland

Jason Roy one of four players who won final in squad for Lord’s test

Ger Siggins

England’s Jason Roy during the World Cup final against New Zealand. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Several of England’s World Cup heroes will be missing when Ireland play at Lord’s next week.

While Jason Roy has been included in a Test squad for the first time, all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who batted in the decisive super over on Sunday, have been rested.

Bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have also been omitted while they both nurse strains in their left side.

The 13-man squad is captained by Joe Root, who will also have Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes from the side who beat New Zealand, and Moeen Ali, who played earlier in the tournament.

England also name uncapped Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory.

Much interest will centre on the fitness of James Anderson, who will lead England’s attack into the Ashes in August, but who injured his calf earlier this month.

The match at Lord’s, which runs from Wednesday 24th to Saturday 27th, will be the first time Ireland and England have met in tests,

Ireland commence their build up today with a two-day game against Middlesex 2nd XI at Merchant Taylor’s School in London.

England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

