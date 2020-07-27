England’s victory push stalled as rain leads to no play at Old Trafford

Stuart Broad left frustrated in his bid to become the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets

Ground staff at Old Trafford clear water off the surface on Monday. There was no play possible on the fourth day of the Third Test between England and the West Indies. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Ground staff at Old Trafford clear water off the surface on Monday. There was no play possible on the fourth day of the Third Test between England and the West Indies. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

 

England’s hopes of a series-clinching victory over the West Indies and Stuart Broad’s pursuit of a 500th Test wicket were frustrated by rain as play was washed out without a ball bowled on day four at Old Trafford.

The covers remained defiantly in place throughout the day as persistent, heavy showers set in over Manchester, halting the home side’s charge after they dominated with bat and ball on Sunday. The match officials accepted the inevitable shortly after 4pm.

Having set the Windies a notional target of 399, Broad reduced them to 10 for two with his seventh and eighth wickets of the match.

That took the 34-year-old seamer to 499 career wickets and it is now a question of when, not if, he joins team-mate James Anderson in the exclusive 500 club.

Only six bowlers in history have achieved that mark, with Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh the only pacemen.

The bad weather has played into the West Indies’ hands, knowing a draw is enough to see them retain the Wisden Trophy. But with 98 overs possible on Tuesday England will still hope to have enough time to seal a 2-1 win.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.