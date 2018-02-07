England collapse to 155 for nine in Trans-Tasman T20 opener

England failed to capitalise on Dawid Malan’s stylish half-century in their Trans-Tasman T20 opener against Australia, collapsing to 155 for nine in Hobart.

Malan, recalled to the side seven months after scoring 78 in his only previous appearance, made a fine 50 in 36 balls but it was a lone hand in an innings that badly under-delivered after a dynamic start.

From the highs of 60 for one after six overs and the promise of 96 for three at halfway, the tourists went on to lose five wickets for 15 runs en route to posting a modest target.

Malan took the number three spot vacated by the rested Joe Root and shouldered the responsibility with style.

He led the assault on Billy Stanlake, Australia’s 6ft 8in paceman who went at more than 10 an over just days after his man-of-the-match outing against New Zealand, and finished with five fours and two sixes.

But having sized up a total in the 180-200 region, England ended up settling for far fewer as their middle order imploded.

Australia’s spinners Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell did much of the damage and returned a collective five for 25.

Chris Jordan ensured England’s innings at least ended on a high, clubbing the final ball of the 20th over into the Ricky Ponting Stand.