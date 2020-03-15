Emmet Brennan takes first step towards Olympic qualification

Emmet Brennan got Ireland’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in London off to a whirlwind start in London when the referee stopped his fight in the second round against Bosnia & Herzegovina opponent Radenko Tomic.

Fighting in The Copper Box on the site of the 2012 Olympic Games, Brennan, contesting the 81kg division, lead from the beginning as the more aggressive fighter pushing his opponent around the ring. There was a clear disparity in levels between the two as Brennan chased and scored winning the approval of all five judges for the first round.

Stepping up a gear in the second, Brennan continued to score freely with Tomic alternatively backing away and holding on to Brennan, his safest place in the ring at that stage. There was a stoppage for his gum shield coming out before referee Hyeok Lee gave him a standing count.

A body shot from Brennan then forced Tomic to double over and it was clear then the game was up. Again the referee came to his aid and stopped the bout. The win takes the Dublin Docklands boxer into the last 16. To qualify for a place in Tokyo this summer, he must finish in the top six.

Three more Irish boxers are in the ring on Sunday evening. George Bates, Kiril Afanasev and Georgina Desmond all step up for their first bouts of the competition.

Olympic Boxing Qualifier Results (Irish interest)

E Brennan (Ire) beat R Tomic (BIH) RSF