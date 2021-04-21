Emma Slevin qualifies for European gymnastics all-around final

The youth Olympic Games finalist becomes first Irish female gymnast to do so

Emma Slevin, pictured at the Youth Olympics homecoming in 2018, will now compete in the all-around final as one of Europe’s best on Friday. File photograph: Inpho

Emma Slevin, pictured at the Youth Olympics homecoming in 2018, will now compete in the all-around final as one of Europe’s best on Friday. File photograph: Inpho

 

Emma Slevin made history by becoming the first Irish female gymnast to qualify for a senior European Championship gymnastics all-around final, securing her place in the top-24 final in Basel, Switzerland.

With 109 gymnasts competing from 38 countries, Slevin finished with a score of 50.432, and will now compete in the all-around final as one of Europe’s best on Friday (the competition is being broadcast on RTÉ2).

Meg Ryan only competed on three out of the four apparatus, omitting vault in order to make sure she prioritises a longer build up towards Tokyo 2021 seeing as she is first reserve for the Games.

Thursday will see Rhys McClenaghan, who has already secured his place for the Tokyo, compete alongside Adam Steele in the Men’s qualifying round (4pm Irish time).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.