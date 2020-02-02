Emily Kealy’s goal sees Loreto Beaufort end Senior Cup drought

Coach Hannah Matthews adds another medal to collection after first title in a decade

Hannah Matthews saw her Loreto Beaufort side win the Leinster Schoolgirls Senior Cup. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Hannah Matthews saw her Loreto Beaufort side win the Leinster Schoolgirls Senior Cup. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Loreto Beaufort 1 (E Kealy) Newpark Comprehensive 0

Emily Kealy wrote her name in Leinster Schoolgirls Senior Cup folklore as she whipped home a penalty stroke five minutes from time to earn Loreto Beaufort their first title in a decade at Belfield.

For Beaufort’s Hannah Matthews, she already had her place in the record books thanks to her winner in the 2008 final and she now has a head coach’s medal to her name.

“It is so much worse watching, let me tell you!” she said of the emotions with her nerves well and truly shredded.

“I wish I was out there on the pitch! The girls did brilliantly, they held their nerve all the way through. Newpark were really tough to play against and it could have gone either way.”

Matthews was one of two young female coaches marshalling their sides with both her and Anna Richardson under 30, probably the first time this has happened in this storied competition.

And it was a largely tactical battle that played out with Milly Lynch and Lauren Moore propelling Newpark’s moves from the spine of their side while Beaufort were more expansive via Kealy and Olivia Brady.

Nonetheless, it was entertaining fare. The decision by the schoolgirls committee to move the tie to a Sunday from its regular midweek slot caused something of a stir.

The plan was to open the marquee event up to a wider cross-section of the hockey public and they were rewarded with a vibrant Sunday afternoon crowd providing constant noise and colour to the occasion.

Chants of “ooh, aah, Erika” were loudest as the Newpark goalkeeper Erika Gallagher as the transition year student repelled everything that came her way until that final stroke.

Incredibly, she had not conceded in four rounds of the cup, including two shoot-outs in the quarter and semi-finals, but she could do nothing Kealy’s wonderfully composed finish, awarded when Aisling Murray’s hit was blocked by a Newpark body en route to goal.

It came from their fifth penalty corner. For Newpark, Zoe Watterson went within inches of an opening goal in the first minute while Jennifer Sheehan had the best of their second half chances but could not flick by Ciara Griffin.

Beaufort, though, closed out the tie well once they got the lead and now have the chance of All-Ireland glory in March.

Loreto HS, Beaufort: C Griffin, S Dalton, R Flynn, G Wright, K Quinlivan, E O’Neill, R McLoughlin, E Kealy, G O’Connor, H Kennedy, E Tobin, A Kennedy, C Evans, O Meagher, O Brady, L Hayes, A McCabe, A Murray

Newpark Comprehensive: E Gallagher, A Paul, M Lynch, J Whelan, M O’Connor, A Grogan, L Adams, L Moore, D Rankin, J Sheahan, O Gul, L Bennett, Z Watterson, S Hamilton, I Hamilton, L Tierney, S Hudson Fowler

Umpires: C Daly, S Canning

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.