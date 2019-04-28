Eliud Kipchoge wins record fourth London Marathon

Mo Farah ends a difficult week by finishing fifth while Brigid Kosgei takes women’s race

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won a record fourth London Marathon. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty

Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge won a record fourth London Marathon. Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty

 

Mo Farah ended a week in which he was savaged by one distance running great by being blown away by another.

Farah was bidding to win the Virgin Money London Marathon for the first time, but he could not live with the extraordinary Eliud Kipchoge who romped to a record fourth victory.

Farah’s preparations were marred by Wednesday’s explosive row with former distance star Haile Gebrselassie over an alleged robbery in the hotel owned by the retired Ethiopian.

Gebrselassie, 46, responded to Farah’s claims with an astonishing statement alleging “multiple reports of disgraceful conduct” by the four-time Olympic champion and his entourage.

Farah’s camp insisted the unwelcome headlines would not affect the 36-year-old, and there was certainly no disgrace in finishing fifth in a time of two hours, five minutes and 39 seconds.

But talk of overhauling Kenyan Kipchoge proved fanciful from around the 14-mile mark, when the 34-year-old put his foot on the gas.

Kipchoge, winner in 2015, 2016 and last year, smashed his own course record in a time of two hours, two minutes and 37 seconds.

Mo Farah finished fifth in the London Marathon. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters
Mo Farah finished fifth in the London Marathon. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Already the world record holder, Kipchoge won in the second fastest time ever ahead of Ethiopians Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun.

In the women’s race, Brigid Kosgei of Kenya went one better than last year with victory.

David Weir’s bid to win a ninth men’s wheelchair race ended in disappointment.

The 39-year-old six-time Paralympic gold medalist, competing in his 20th London Marathon, finished fifth as Dan Romanchuk triumphed.

The women’s wheelchair race was comfortably won by Manuela Schar of Switzerland.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.