Elia Vivani wins another stage in the Tour de Suisse

Italian sprinter Elia Viviani clocked up his second consecutive stage victory in the Tour de Suisse on Wednesday, powering in ahead of former world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and the rest of the main bunch. Ireland’s Nicolas Roche finished 25th, completing the 177 kilometre fifth stage in the same time as Viviani.

Sagan continues to hold the overall lead. He is 14 seconds ahead of the Australian Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), but is set to concede the leader’s jersey as the race heads into tougher terrain. Roche is a solid 15th overall, 48 seconds back, and is showing improving form in advance of the Tour de France.

At home, Irish cycling is mourning the passing of Mick Lawless of the South Dublin Cycling Club. Lawless was a former president of Cycling Ireland. He was a charismatic and enthusiastic volunteer and did huge amounts of work over several decades years to advance the sport. He played an important part in the development of the cycle track in Corkagh Park, did much to advance women’s and youth cycling and drove the broom wagon for many years at the Rás Tailteann, thus keeping many distanced riders safe in the event.

He is survived by his wife Josie, children Michell and James, brother Billy and many other family members. He will repose at The Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. His funeral mass will take place at 10am on Friday in St. Kevin’s Church, Kilnamanagh, with his burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery following that.

Tour de Suisse, Switzerland (WorldTour)

Stage 5, Münchenstein to Einsiedeln: 1, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 177 kilometres in 4 hours 18 mins 26 secs ; 2, P. Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) ; 3, J. Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) ; 4, M. Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) ; 5, M. Matthews (Team Sunweb) ; 6, A. Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) all same time

Irish: 25, N. Roche (Team Sunweb) same time

General classification after stage 5: 1, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 15 hours 55 mins 48 secs ; 2, M. Matthews (Team Sunweb) at 14 secs ; 3, K. Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 21 secs ; 4, R. Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) at 22 secs ; 5, L. Craddock (EF Education First) at 27 secs ; 6, M. Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) at 38 secs

Irish: 15, N. Roche (Team Sunweb) at 48 secs

Points classification: 1, Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) 37 pts; 2, E. Viviani (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 32 ; 3, M. Matthews (Team Sunweb) 19

Mountain classification: 1, Claudio Imhoff (Switzerland) 24 pts; 2, G. Mannion (Rally UHC Cycling) 19 ; 3, M. Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) 9

Young rider classification: 1, Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) 15 hours 56 mins 9 secs ; 2, E. Bernal (Team Ineos) at 24 secs ; 3, K. Geniets (Groupama-FDJ) at 26 secs

Team classification: 1, Team Sunweb, 34 hours 53 mins 38 secs ; 2, EF Education First, at 15 secs ; 3, Team Ineos, at 28 secs