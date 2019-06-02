Easy does it as Federer waltzes into French Open quarter-finals

Swiss star’s dream return continues with straight-sets win over Leonardo Mayer

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand during his fourth-round match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the French Open at Roland Garros. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Roger Federer’s dream return to the French Open continued as the Swiss waltzed into quarter-finals by giving Argentine Leonardo Mayer a 6-2 6-3 6-3 masterclass on Sunday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, back at Roland Garros after a three-year hiatus, cruised through the opening rounds seemingly unchallenged and his last-16 encounter was no exception.

Things are likely to get trickier for Federer from now on as the third seed will next face either a resurgent Stan Wawrinka, the champion in 2015, or Greek sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas who beat him at the Australian Open.

On Sunday, however, it appeared as if Federer was enjoying a leisurely stroll in the Parisian sun and after just over an hour, Federer was already two sets up.

The 37-year-old played effortlessly, smacking winners around the court with self-confidence.

Mayer offered some semblance of resistance in the third set until the sixth game, when Federer broke decisively, ending his opponent’s ordeal on the first match point.

MEN'S SINGLES FOURTH ROUND
(3) Roger Federer (Swi) bt Leonardo Mayer (Arg) 6-2 6-3 6-3

