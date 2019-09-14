Dunlevy and McCrystal add silver to gold at world road championships

Following on from their superb gold in the time-trial on Thursday, Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal took the silver medal in the women’s tandem road-race at the Paracycling world road championships in the Netherlands on Saturday.

The duo finished just behind the victorious New Zealand duo Emma Foy and Hannah van Kampen, with Poland’s Justyna Kiryla and Aneksandra Teclaw two seconds back in the bronze medal position.

The result continues a remarkable medal sequence by Dunlevy and McCrystal. They have taken six medals over the past three championships, with five of them gold.

Ronan Grimes went close in the men’s C4 event, netting sixth behind Wei Guoping (China), Sergei Pudov (Russian Federation) and Patrik Kuril (Slovakia). He finished in the same time as the trio.

Damien Vereker and Paul Forristal were ninth in the men’s tandem road-race, two minutes and 32 seconds behind the winners Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos (Netherlands). Richael Timothy was eighth in the women’s C3 road race, won by China’s Xiaomei Wang. Chris Burns crashed in the men’s C2 road-race and was unable to continue due to damage to his bike. Alexandre Leaute (France) took gold.

Meanwhile at the Vuelta a España, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed to what was his third stage win in the event. He attacked just under 40 kilometres from the finish and soloed to the top of the Plataforma de Gredos climb one minute 32 seconds behind world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe).

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) was nine seconds further back and looks poised for final overall victory when the race ends in Madrid on Sunday. He is a clear two minutes 33 seconds ahead of Valverde and two minutes 55 ahead of Pogacar, who moved up to third overall in what is his debut Grand Tour.

Ireland’s Sam Bennett paced himself on a stage which didn’t suit him, placing 128th, and will go all out on Sunday to try to notch up his third stage win in the event.

At the Tour of Britain, Irish rider Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes) was the overall winner of the sprints classification in the race, landing a fine result.

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) won a sprint to take the final stage, while Eddie Dunbar was best of the Irish, rolling in 24 seconds back in 39th place. Van der Poel beat Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) by 17 seconds to win the overall classification. Dunbar was 55th, Conor Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) was 68th and Townsend was 96th.

Dunbar was also fifth in the King of the Mountains classification.

PARACYCLING WORLD ROAD CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Emmen, the Netherlands:

Women’s B tandem road-race: 1 Emma Foy/Hannah van Kampen (New Zealand) 11 laps/814 kilometres in 2 hours 7 mins 39 secs, 2 KG Dunlevy/E McCrystal (Ireland) same time, 3 J Kiryla/A Teclaw (Poland) at 2 secs

Men’s B tandem road-race: 1 Tristan Bangma/Patrick Bos (Netherlands) 14 laps/1036 kilometres in 2 hours 16 mins 14 secs, 2 A Bellido Guerrero/N Martin Infante (Spain), 3 M Polak/M Ladosz (Poland) both same time. Other: 9 D Vereker/P Forristal (Ireland) at 2 mins 32 secs, DNF: P Ryan/S Hahessy (Ireland)

Men’s C4 road-race: 1 Wei Guoping (China) 12 laps/888 km in 2 hours 3 mins 50 secs, 2 S Pudov (Russian Federation) , 3 P Kuril (Slovakia) both same time. Other: 6 R Grimes (Ireland) same time

Women’s C3 road-race: 1 Xiaomei Wang (China) 7 laps/518 km in 1 hour 36 mins 47 secs, 2 K Sugiura (Japan) , 3 C Brown (USA) both same time. Other: 8 R Timothy (Ireland) at 36 secs.

Men’s C2 road-race: 1 Alexandre Leaute (France) 9 laps/665 km in 1 hour 39 mins 48 secs, 2 A Gilmutdinov (Russian Federation), 3 E Vromant (Belgium) both same time. Other: DNF: C Burns (Ireland)

VUELTA A ESPAÑA

Stage 20 Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos: 1 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 1904 kilometres in 5 hours 16 mins 40 secs, 2 A Valverde (Movistar Team) at 1 min 32 secs, 3 R Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) , 4 H Pernsteiner (Bahrain-Merida) both same time, 5 P Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 1 min 41 secs, 6 S Andres Higuita Garcia (EF Education First) at 1 min 49 secs. Irish: 128 S Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 38 mins 44 secs.

King of the Mountains primes – Puerto De Pedro Bernardo km 34: 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) 10, Puerto De Serranillos km 455: 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) 5, Alto De Navatalgordo km 695: 1 Sergio Samitier Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) 5, Puerto De Chía km 119: 1 Nicolas Edet (Cofidis Solutions Credits) 3, Puerto De Peña Negra km 1562: 1 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 10, Plataforma De Gredos km 1904: 1 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 3

Best young rider: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 5 hours 16 mins 40 secs

Combativity: Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos)

Teams: 1 Movistar Team 15 hours 56 mins 27 secs, 2 Astana Pro Team at 4 mins 38 secs, 3 Team Sunweb at 10 mins 21 secs. Other: 6 Bora-Hansgrohe at 14 mins 28 secs

General classification after stage 20: 1 Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 80 hours 18 mins 54 secs, 2 A Valverde (Movistar Team) at 2 mins 33 secs, 3 T Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) at 2 mins 55 secs, 4 N Quintana (Movistar Team) at 3 mins 46 secs, 5 M Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 4 mins 48 secs, 6 R Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 7 mins 33 secs. Irish: 134 S Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 4 hours 41 mins 50 secs

Points Classification: 1 Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) 155, 2 T Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 136, 3 A Valverde (Movistar Team) 132. Irish: 4 S Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) 114

Mountains Classification: 1 Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R La Mondiale) 76, 2 A Madrazo Ruiz (Burgos-BH) 44, 3 S Samitier Samitier (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) 42

Young Riders Classification: 1 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 80 hours 21 mins 49 secs, 2 M Angel Lopez (Astana Pro Team) at 1 min 53 secs, 3 J Knox (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at 20 mins

Teams Classification: 1 Movistar Team 240 hours 1 min 24 secs, 2 Astana Pro Team at 51 mins 38 secs, 3 Team Jumbo-Visma at 2 hours 3 mins 42 secs

Other: 11 Bora-Hansgrohe at 4 hours 3 mins 34 secs

TOUR OF BRITAIN

Stage 8 Altrincham to Manchester: 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) 166 kilometres in 3 hours 49 mins 26 secs, 2 C Bol (Team Sunweb) , 3 M Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) , 4 M Teunissen (Team Jumbo-Visma) , 5 D Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) , 6 S Modolo (EF Education First) all same time. Irish: 39 E Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 24 secs , 54 R Townsend (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes) at 6 mins 17 secs , 91 C Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) same time

King of the Mountains primes – Werneth Low km 392: 1 Emil Nygaard Vinjebo (Riwal Readynez Cycling Team) 6, Grains Bar km 646: 1 Gabriel Cullaigh (Team Wiggins Lecol) 6 , Ramsbottom Rake km 942: 1 Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos) 10.

Irish: 7 E Dunbar (Team Ineos) 4

Combativity: 1 Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos)

Teams: 1 Team Sunweb 11 hours 28 mins 18 secs, 2 EF Education First, 3 Team Ineos both same time

Final general classification: 1 Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) 29 hours 47 mins 41 secs, 2 M Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) at 17 secs, 3 J De Buyst (Lotto Soudal) at 50 secs, 4 P Sivakov (Team Ineos) at 52 secs, 5 N Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) at 1 min 1 secs, 6 G Moscon (Team Ineos) same time

Irish: 55 E Dunbar (Team Ineos) at 21 mins 46 secs, 68 C Dunne (Israel Cycling Academy) at 32 mins 46 secs, 96 R Townsend (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes) at 44 mins 58 secs

Points classification: 1 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) 86, 2 M van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) 73, 3 D Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) 73

Mountains classification: 1 Jacob Scott (Swift Carbon Pro Cycling) 59, 2 D De Bondt (Corendon-Circus) 35, 3 D van Baarle (Team Ineos) 34. Irish: 5 E Dunbar (Team Ineos) 21

Sprints classification: 1 Rory Townsend (Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes) 17, 2 D De Bondt (Corendon-Circus) 15, 3 D van Baarle (Team Ineos) 14

Combativity classification: 1 Dylan van Baarle (Team Ineos)

Teams classification: 1 Team Ineos 89 hours 25 mins 56 secs, 2 Lotto - Soudal at 1 min 45 secs, 3 Mitchelton-Scott at 3 mins 14 secs