Dr Cillian De Gascun: ‘I don’t see sport as an at-all-cost thing’
Q&A: Nphet virologist on the possibility of a Lions tour and concerns over Olympics
Dr Cillian De Gascun is a member of Nphet and director of the national virus laboratory. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
I struggle to see very large gatherings along the lines of New Zealand or Australia unless the UK and ourselves decide to put an agreement in place and adopt a joint approach. Photograph: Getty Images
“I really admire what the GAA achieved last year and what they were able to get done. When we talk about lessons, that might be a model for sport to come back”. Photograph: Inpho
Dr Cillian De Gascun doesn’t think it is feasible for a 60-strong touring party to be moving from city to city in South Africa. Photograph: Getty Images
“I know the authorities are very bullish about the Olympics, but I would adopt a far more cautious approach.” Photograph: Getty Images
Dr Cillian de Gascun is a movie buff. The banner picture on his twitter handle is the billboard advertisement for Amity Island in Jaws, where a graffiti artist has painted this massive black fin near a surfer, who is screaming “Help Shark!!!”
The iconic scene is continually apt during this pandemic. Matt Hooper, the young oceanographer, and Brody, the chief of police, have cornered Mayor Larry Vaughn to plead with him to shut the beaches. They state their case with facts and common sense, but Larry can smell those “summer dollars.”