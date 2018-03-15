Double All-Ireland wins for Coláiste Pobail Setanta and Scoil Chriost Rí

All Ireland Schools League Basketball Finals: Double All Ireland wins for coláiste Pobail Setanta and Scoil Chriost Ri, while St Pat’s Armagh win big

There was double glory for Coláiste Pobail Setanta and Scoil Chriost Rí as both schools successfully completed All-Ireland doubles this season, winning both the cup and league titles at under-19 C girls and under-16 A girls respectively.

For Setanta, Katie Williamson was the shining star as the talented young international player netted a whopping 33 of her side’s 62-point tally this afternoon. The talented player had a 20-point second-quarter display that powered her side into a much-deserved lead and they didn’t look back once (full report attached).

It was double All Ireland glory for Scoil Chriost Rí, Portlaoise as well, as they added another All Ireland title to their collection by winning the under-16 A girls league with a 42-35 victory over Presentation SS, Castleisland in a thriller. A superb MVP display from Jasmine Burke saw her put in a very solid display under the boards to keep her side in front in the face of a hard-working and tenacious Castleisland side and it was neck-in-neck right up until the fourth quarter, until the Laois school pulled out in front (full report attached).

A blistering opening quarter from St Patrick’s Grammar School, Armagh, meanwhile laid the foundations for victory in the under-16 C boys final. The Armagh school put up a huge 23-9 score in the opening quarter to give them a comfortable cushion to drive on from for the remainder of the game as for every other quarter, Heywood matched them score for score but the damage had already been done.