Dominic Thiem: US Open win can be the first of many

27-year-old: ‘I expect it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments’

Dominic Thiem with Alexander Zverev after his US Open final victory. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

Dominic Thiem with Alexander Zverev after his US Open final victory. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP

 

Dominic Thiem says he dedicated his whole life to winning a Grand Slam title and with his victory at the US Open on Sunday the Austrian expects more of the sport’s biggest prizes to come his way.

Thiem had lost his three previous Grand Slam finals - two to Rafa Nadal at the French Open and once to Novak Djokovic in Australia - and looked as if he had squandered another chance when Alexander Zverev won the first two sets in New York.

But the Austrian staged a stunning comeback to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 in a nerve-jangling battle of wills and will now head to the French Open with renewed confidence.

“I expect it’s going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments,” said Thiem, who became the first player outside Nadal, Djokovic and Roger Federer to claim a Grand Slam title since Stan Wawrinka’s 2016 US Open triumph.

“I had it in the back of my head that I had a great career so far, way better than I could ever dreamt of, but until today there was still a big goal missing.

“With this achieved, I hope that I’m going to be a little bit more relaxed and play a little bit more freely at the biggest events.”

Thiem said his triumph in New York was a culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice.

“Definitely achieved a life goal, a dream, which I had for many, many years. Back then it was so far away. Then I got closer to the top and realised that maybe one day I could really win one of the four biggest titles,” he added.

“I dedicated basically my whole life until this point to win one. Now I did it. That’s for myself, my team and family, a great accomplishment. Today is the day where I gave back huge amount of what they did for me.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.