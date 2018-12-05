Deontay Wilder says he wants Fury rematch ‘ASAP’

‘No-one’s talked about Joshua in I don’t know how long, we plan on keeping it that way’
Deontay Wilder as he entered the ring to fight Tyson Fury in Los Angeles. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder as he entered the ring to fight Tyson Fury in Los Angeles. Photograph: Harry How/Getty Images

 

Deontay Wilder has called for a rematch with Tyson Fury to be held “ASAP” and scorned a challenge by Anthony Joshua.

The American heavyweight said he does not want to fight anyone else before returning to the ring to face the Gypsy King again.

The pair’s WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday ended in a controversial draw, with Fury’s camp claiming he should have won despite Wilder flooring him twice.

“I’m ready whenever he’s ready to do it. I’m ready to give the fans what they want to see and end this talk once and for all,” Wilder said in a conference call reported by the British media.

“I don’t want any other fights to happen between him and I (meeting again).”

Fury was denied one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history after harsh scores of 115-111, 112-114 and 113-113.

He impressively outboxed the champion, although Wilder retained the title having knocked the Briton down in the ninth, and again in the 12th.

Fury had appeared out cold, but he returned to his feet and recovered enough to survive to the final bell.

“I saw his eyes roll slowly in the back of his head,” Wilder said. “Many people felt that should have been waved off. Nine out of 10 refs would have waved that off.”

There is speculation that the rematch could take place between March or June, although a late spring or early summer date is more likely to give the fighters time to recover.

Frank Warren, Fury’s promoter, has said the fight has “a good chance of coming to London”.

Wilder had suffered a broken right arm and underwent surgery around 12 weeks before his clash with Fury — a handicap he will be looking to lessen before their next meeting.

The American will be fighting to retain the only world belt not held by Joshua, who holds three of four.

Following the Wilder-Fury bout, Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said Wilder has “always been the fight we want because he has the last belt”.

But the draw on Saturday could mean Joshua being frozen out of the division’s top fights for a period and Wilder appeared keen to use that fact against the Briton.

“We had to show the world what it looks like for the best to fight the best, and look at the outcome,” Wilder said.

“No-one has talked about Joshua in I don’t know how long and we plan on keeping it that way.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.