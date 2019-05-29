Deontay Wilder announces Luis Ortiz rematch
Long-awaited unification fight with Anthony Joshua now won’t be happening in 2019
Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round in New York. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty
WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he has agreed a rematch with Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.
American Wilder beat Ortiz with a 10th-round knockout in March 2018.
Wilder v Ortiz II 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 28, 2019
To all my fans,
I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly.
All my controversial fights
Must get dealt with ASAP‼️#BombZquad pic.twitter.com/RZs7vLEhaj
“To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP!!” the 33-year-old posted on Twitter.
Wilder has won 41 of his 42 fights, the other being a controversial draw with Britain’s Tyson Fury in December.
He knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round earlier this month to retain his world title.