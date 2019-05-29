Deontay Wilder announces Luis Ortiz rematch

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says he has agreed a rematch with Cuba’s Luis Ortiz.

American Wilder beat Ortiz with a 10th-round knockout in March 2018.

Wilder v Ortiz II 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



To all my fans,

I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly.

All my controversial fights

Must get dealt with ASAP‼️#BombZquad pic.twitter.com/RZs7vLEhaj — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) May 28, 2019

“To all my fans, I want to announce that Luis Ortiz and I have signed for a rematch, with the date and site to be announced shortly. All my controversial fights Must get dealt with ASAP!!” the 33-year-old posted on Twitter.

Wilder has won 41 of his 42 fights, the other being a controversial draw with Britain’s Tyson Fury in December.

He knocked out Dominic Breazeale in the first round earlier this month to retain his world title.