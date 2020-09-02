Denver Nuggets edge past Utah Jazz into NBA conference semi-finals

Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors with a furious fourth-quarter comeback

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert battles with Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic during their NBA first round Western Conference playoff game seven in Florida. Photograph: EPA

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert battles with Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic during their NBA first round Western Conference playoff game seven in Florida. Photograph: EPA

 

Nikola Jokic made a two-point shot with less than 30 seconds left as the Denver Nuggets edged out the Utah Jazz. The Jazz led their best-of-seven series 3-1, but Denver pulled back to force a deciding Game Seven and held a 19-point lead early in the third.

The Jazz were not done, restricting Denver to 15 points in each of the final two quarters, but Jokic, who had 30 points on the night, put his side up 80-78.

Mike Conley missed a three-point jump shot on the buzzer — it bounced out of the basket — as Denver go on to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the conference semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics opened up a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semi-final series against the reigning NBA champions the Toronto Raptors.

Jayson Tatum struck a playoff-career-high 34 points and Marcus Smart sunk five 3-pointers for the Celtics, who overturned a 12-point deficit in the third quarter to win 102-99.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.