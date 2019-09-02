Defending US Open champion Naomi Osaka suffers fourth-round defeat

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic beats top seed for third straight time

 

Top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round after a straight-sets defeat by Belinda Bencic.

Osaka has been carrying a knee injury and called the trainer and a medic on midway through the second set, although she was able to carry on without receiving any treatment.

However, the 21-year-old from Japan was beaten 7-5 6-4 by the Swiss 13th seed.

Her defeat came just a day after men’s champion Novak Djokovic also bowed out after retiring at two sets down to Stan Wawrinka.

Osaka was cheered to the rafters as she trudged off court, a crowd favourite now after the way she consoled American youngster Coco Gauff following their match on Saturday night.

It was a third straight win for Bencic over Osaka this year, and she said: “The challenge cannot be bigger against Naomi, she won this title last year.

“I’m really pleased with my game and how I handled my nerves.

“I tried taking the serve early and trying to anticipate, because she has a lot of power. I don’t hit so many winners. I try to play it a little bit like chess.

“I was in the stadium watching the [Gauff] match and thought it was an unbelievable moment for tennis. What Naomi did is what a true champion would do.”

Bencic will play Donna Vekic in the quarter-finals after the Croatian came from a set down to beat Julia Goerges of Germany.

Goerges had a match point in the second set but ended up losing 6-7 (5) 7-5 6-3.

