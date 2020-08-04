Defending champion Rafa Nadal pulls out of US Open due to coronavirus concerns

Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concerns over coronavirus.

The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want to travel to the United States while Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the Covid-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

More to follow