David Warner hits 166 as Australia see off Bangladesh

Five-times champions close in on place in semi-finals after fifth victory

Australia opener David Warner plays a reverse shot during his innings against Bangladesh during the Cricket World Cup game against Bangladesh at Trent Bridge. Photograph: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

At Trent Bridge: Australia 381-5 (50 ovs) (D Warner 166, U Khawaja 89, A Finch 53; S Sarkar 3-58), Bangladesh 333-8 (50 ovs) (Mushfiqur Rahim 102no, Mohammad Mahmudullah 69, Tamim Iqbal 62, Shakib Al Hasan 41; M Stoinis 2-54, M Starc 2-55, N Coulter-Nile 2-58). Australia won by 48 runs.

Australia continued their march towards the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Thursday as, helped by a tournament-high 166 for opener David Warner, they scored 381 for five before restricting Bangladesh to 333 for eight to win by 48 runs at Trent Bridge.

Australia’s fifth victory in six games put them top of the standings on 10 points and looking assured of a top-four finish, probably alongside England, India and New Zealand.

It was a third defeat in six for Bangladesh and though they are still fifth on five points, they will need a run of wins and other results to go their way to make the knockout phase.

Warner, with his second century of the tournament, and captain Aaron Finch (53) again laid the platform with a carefully-constructed opening stand of 121, while Usman Khawaja (89) and Glenn Maxwell, who smashed 32 from 10 balls, helped the five-times champions to their mammoth total.

Having chased down 322 with eight overs to spare against West Indies on Monday, Bangladesh set about their task with confidence despite facing what would have been the second-highest run chase in one-day cricket.

Roared on by a mass of supporters, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan were going along nicely but when Shakib was out for 41 with the score at 102 their hopes effectively ended and an entertaining partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim (102 not out) and Mahmudullah (69) was never going to be enough.

