David Warner apologises for causing a ‘stain on the game’

Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner has broken his silence to apologise for his role in the ball tampering scandal in South Africa, admitting such behaviour is a “stain on the game”.

Warner, who was identified by Cricket Australia as the architect of the events that unfolded during the third Test in Cape Town, is on his way back to Sydney.

In his first public comment since being stripped of the vice-captaincy and banned for 12 months, he posted a message on Twitter addressing “cricket fans in Australia and all over the world”.

“Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket,” he wrote. “I apologise for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused the sport and its fans.

“It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy. I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors.

“You will hear from me in a dew days.”

Warner is expected to land in Sydney on Thursday night local time, but is unlikely to face the media immediately.

Steve Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and also handed a one-year ban for his role, will arrive back in Australia on a separate flight evening. Unlike his team-mate, he will face the music with a media conference scheduled soon after landing on Thursday.

Cameron Bancroft, the third player to be sanctioned following the affair, is flying to Perth and will also face the media upon his arrival.

As part of the severe sanctions delivered by Cricket Australia, Warner was told he will never again be considered for a role in the team’s leadership group, and there are doubts whether he will even represent his country again amid reports of a rift between him and the rest of the squad.

On Thursday, sportswear manufacturer Asics dumped him and Bancroft as brand ambassadors, following in the footsteps of electronics giant LG, who did not renew their deal with him a day previously.

The scandal has also hit Cricket Australia in the pocket with naming rights sponsor Magellan pulling out of a major deal on Thursday. – Guardian service