David Harte seeking election to IOC athlete’s commission

Harte name was put forward by the Olympic Federation of Ireland

Irish hockey captain David Harte.

Irish hockey captain David Harte.

 

Irish hockey captain David Harte is seeking election to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission at Tokyo 2020. If he is selected he will become one of two Irish IOC members among the exclusive 105-person membership.

Former Olympic Council of Ireland (now OFI) president and IOC member, Pat Hickey, remains self-suspended following his arrest at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. Although currently not active in the organisation, he is currently Ireland’s only IOC member.

Harte, who plays professionally in the Netherlands, stepped down from the Athlete’s Commission in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) only a few weeks ago.

The 31-year-old, twice world goalkeeper of the year, captained the Irish men’s team at the 2018 World Cup and in Rio in 2016, the first time an Irish men’s hockey team had qualified for the Olympics. His name was put forward for a place on the commission by the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI).

At the beginning of December the executive board of the IOC will meet and decide which names will go forward for election next summer. The candidates are currently being vetted by the IOC Ethics Commission, which conducts ethics, doping and background checks.

According to ‘Inside The Games’ four athletes from four different sports will be elected by secret ballot in Tokyo and those chosen will automatically become members of the IOC.

