Daniel Coyle finishes first and second in three-star Grand Prix in Québec

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle finished first and second in the three-star Grand Prix presented by the Gouvernement du Québec at Bromont Olympic Equestrian Park on Sunday.

From a starting field of 23, eight combinations progressed to the second-round where Derry-born Coyle was joined by Tipperary native, Kevin Babington. The latter was also double-handed for the jump-off with his Friday winner, Shorapur, and Super Chilled on which, with a fence down apiece, he was to finish fifth (38.52) and sixth (40.37).

Canada’s Stevie Murphy was first to go over the shortened course and while clear, her time of 45.25 on Ebab RK was just good enough for fourth. Her compatriot, Jill Henselwood, was slightly faster on Eblesse (44.61) but Coyle took 53 per cent of the prize-money on offer when stopping the clock on 37.12 with Ariel Grange’s Cita and placing second with the same owner’s Farrel (40.30).

At home, Galway’s Tim MacDonagh won Sunday’s penultimate leg of The Underwriting Exchange national 1.40m Grand Prix in Mullingar.

Nine riders went through to the jump-off round where, of the four who again went clear, MacDonagh set the fastest time of 43.96 on Jackie Lee’s nine-year-old Castlelawn Galloway gelding Hollypark Galloway. Former National Hunt jockey Paul Carberry finished second with his own Brandonview First Edition (44.47).