Dan Martin toasting another stage win at the Vuelta

They started out riding through Rioja wine country and Dan Martin was the toast at the finish, first up the brutally hard summit at La Laguna Negra and with that landing his second stage win in the Vuelta a España.

For the third successive day it was another hectic finish among the main contenders – or rather those who could handle the testing mountainous terrain of northern Spain – and this time Martin timed his final effort to absolute perfection, jumping off the front inside the last 200 metres to secure the bike length win from Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz, all three given the same time.

Irish cycling has become familiar with a rider winning a stage of a Grand Tour in the green jersey after Sam Bennett’s heroics in France last month, and indeed this felt like Martin’s time and turn – the Irish rider also wearing green for the stage, as Roglic and Carapaz already had a different jersey on their back.

It’s still a very long way to Madrid on November 8th, but this trio of riders continue to lay down a marker. Third in the first two stages, Martin also gets a 10 second time bonus for winning the stage, and the Israel Start-up Nation rider now trails Roglic, team Jumbo-Visma’s defending champion from Slovenia, by just a mere five seconds, with Carapaz, the Ecuadorian rider from team Ineos Grenadiers, still sitting in third, 13 seconds back, and still the leading of the king of the mountains classification.

“I’ve come so close to winning this year, I just really wanted to win a stage for this team because they’ve been so good to me,” said Martin.

“Obviously with the [back] injury at the Tour, I couldn’t win a stage but I was really determined to win a stage today. The team were amazing, and every single one of them played their part in the victory.

“The sponsors have supported us all through Covid, Sylvan Adams and Ron Baron the owners, there were no salary cuts or anything like that. The team were really motivated during lockdown because of that, to train harder.

“This win is partly for them and then partly for my wife [Jess] because this is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids were born and it’s really special.”

Martin also now moves into second overall in the green jersey contest, getting 20 points for the stage win, and now has a total of 57 points, to Roglic’s 65, and for now at least very much in the hunt for that jersey outright, if not the leader’s red jersey too.

Martin’s previous stage win in the Vuelta was back in 2011, when he was first to the stage 9 finish at the La Covatilla resort in the mountains of Salamanca. It also marks his biggest win anywhere since the 34-year-old also captured the Tour de France stage onto Mûr de Bretagne in 2018.

Although the final 7km climb up La Laguna Negra wasn’t the hardest in the world, the last kilometre was properly brutal, a mixture of wet tarmac and in parts loose gravel, but a climb cut perfectly for Martin.

Like Bennett, Martin is also back for his second Grand Tour of the season with Israel Start-up Nation securing only their second ever Grand Tour stage win, after a first win for Britain’s Alex Dowsett in the Giro d’Italia last week.

The stage 3 route from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra, 166.1km in all, did witness a few breakaway efforts, but the main peloton were all together going into the last 20km, Martin’s experience also showing as he only once moved to the front, and that was to take the stage win.

Bennett took his time on the day, finishing 12 minutes and six seconds down, in 145th, given what comes next: Friday’s stage 4 is now one for the sprinters, the 190km from Soria to Ejea de los Caballeros. The second half takes place on the open plains northwest of Zaragoza, where crosswinds could pose a threat, but normally a bunch sprint is inevitable, with Bennett poised to make his first press for a stage win.