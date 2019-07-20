Dan Martin suffers on brutal slopes of the Tourmalet

Julian Alaphilippe keeps hold of yellow jersey as Geraint Thomas loses time

France’s Thibaut Pinot celebrates as he wins the 14th stage of the Tour de France cycling race at Tourmalet Bareges. Photo: Getty Images

Geraint Thomas saw this Tour de France hopes fade on the brutal slopes of the Tourmalet as he lost contact with the main favourites in the final kilometre before Thibaut Pinot took victory. Ireland’s Dan Martin was dropped by the leaders earlier on the climb with his overall hopes of a place on the podium effectively ended.

Julian Alaphilippe once again defied expectations to finish second in the yellow jersey while Welshman Thomas was distanced and finished 36 seconds after Pinot.  Martin trailed home in 24th, some 5 minutes 35 seconds down.

It was a dramatic finish to another stage which rewrote the general classification as contenders were dropped one-by-one on the Tourmalet.

The new general classification shows Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Alaphilippe extend his lead over second-placed Thomas to two minutes and two seconds, while Steven Kruijswijk moves into third place ahead of Egan Bernal.

 Alaphilippe had already defied predictions to pull out time on Thomas in Friday’s time trial, but that it was the defending champion that cracked before him on the Tour’s first hors categorie climb was an even bigger surprise. Most observers still expect Alaphilippe’s remarkable run in yellow to end sooner or later, but Thomas’ rivals will have been hugely encouraged by his struggles here.

