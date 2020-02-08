Cycling: Dan Martin chases hard in Spain to finish fourth

Irish rider now sits fourth in general classification after four stages

Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel Start-Up Nation during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel Start-Up Nation during the 71st Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2020. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

 

Dan Martin had an impressive showing on the uphill climb at the end of stage four of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain on Saturday, putting in a solo chase of stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) inside the final kilometres.

Martin was ultimately caught by chasing riders and finished a strong fourth, six seconds behind his former teammate Pogacar. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) was second with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) third.

Martin had previously finished fourth on stage two. His performance on Saturday saw him move up eight places to fourth overall. He will begin Sunday’s final stage 13 seconds behind Pogacar who, in being now six seconds clear of Haig, appears set to win overall.

The last stage is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Meanwhile Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) kept his powder dry on Saturday’s penultimate stage of the Etoile de Bessèges in France. He finished 113th at the end of the uphill climb to the line, likely saving energy for Sunday’s concluding time trial.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (2.Pro)

Stage 4, Calp to Altea (Sierra de Bernia): 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 170 kilometres in 4 hours 22 mins 3 secs; 2, W. Poels (Bahrain McLaren) at 6 secs; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos); 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation); 5, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) all same time

General classification: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 16 hours 38 mins 28 secs; 2, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) at 6 secs; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) same time; 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 13 secs; 5, D. Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) at 23 secs

Points: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 50; 2, D. Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) 50; 3, F. Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 40

Irish: 5, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) 28

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.