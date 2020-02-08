Cycling: Dan Martin chases hard in Spain to finish fourth

Dan Martin had an impressive showing on the uphill climb at the end of stage four of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain on Saturday, putting in a solo chase of stage winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) inside the final kilometres.

Martin was ultimately caught by chasing riders and finished a strong fourth, six seconds behind his former teammate Pogacar. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) was second with Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) third.

Martin had previously finished fourth on stage two. His performance on Saturday saw him move up eight places to fourth overall. He will begin Sunday’s final stage 13 seconds behind Pogacar who, in being now six seconds clear of Haig, appears set to win overall.

The last stage is likely to end in a bunch sprint.

Meanwhile Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) kept his powder dry on Saturday’s penultimate stage of the Etoile de Bessèges in France. He finished 113th at the end of the uphill climb to the line, likely saving energy for Sunday’s concluding time trial.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (2.Pro)

Stage 4, Calp to Altea (Sierra de Bernia): 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 170 kilometres in 4 hours 22 mins 3 secs; 2, W. Poels (Bahrain McLaren) at 6 secs; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos); 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation); 5, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) all same time

General classification: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 16 hours 38 mins 28 secs; 2, J. Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) at 6 secs; 3, T. Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) same time; 4, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 13 secs; 5, D. Teuns (Bahrain McLaren) at 23 secs

Points: 1, Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 50; 2, D. Groenewegen (Team Jumbo-Visma) 50; 3, F. Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 40

Irish: 5, D. Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) 28