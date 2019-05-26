Curry strikes gold at National Schools Regatta

Irish crews took an excellent haul of medals in some of the biggest events at the National Schools Regatta at Dorney Lake.

Pick of the bunch was the gold for Molly Curry in the Girls’ Championship Single for the Internationals Cup on Saturday.

St Michael’s of Limerick almost matched the Coleraine Grammar School girl on the Sunday: their Girls’ Championship Four took silver behind Henley, keeping the top British club under pressure right to the finish.

Enniskillen had a fine regatta. Peter Murphy and Sam Balcombe took bronze in the Championship Pair, to add to the gold won emphatically by the Junior 16 Girls coxed four. The Fermanagh school also took a close-up fourth in the Boys Championship Four.

Ryan Spelman of St Michael’s featured in one of the prestigious finals – he took fifth in the A Final of the Championship Single.

Metro Grand League Regatta at Blessington on Saturday featured a brilliant finish in the men’s eight. Commercial, though understrength, caught and beat UCD right on the line. The women’s four final was even closer. Bann led right to the line only to be ousted by Castleconnell, who won by .297 of a second. The Bann junior 18 crew was the top women’s eight.