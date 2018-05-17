Cricket Ireland confirms T20 double-header is sold out

Ireland’s men face India and the women take on Bangladesh at Malahide on June 29th

Updated: 41 minutes ago

Cricket Ireland has confirmed the T20 double-header at Malahide on June 29th is sold out. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Cricket Ireland has confirmed the T20 double-header at Malahide on June 29th is sold out. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Cricket Ireland have announced that the Twenty20 international double-header on Friday June 29th has sold out, with a capacity of 8,500 set to pack into Malahide for the meeting of Ireland and India in the men’s game and Ireland and Bangladesh in the women’s encounter.

Tickets remain for the first T20 game between Ireland and India on Wednesday, June 27th, while hospitality packages are still available for the double-header. The two men’s games will start at 4pm, while the women’s game on the Friday will get under way at 11am.

The two days will provide a boost to Cricket Ireland’s coffers after they incurred costs of over €1 million in hosting the inaugural Test match against Pakistan. Much of the infrastructure will remain in place at Malahide between the games, with capacity being increased by 2,000 by building back the temporary stands.

Sky Sports will broadcast both the men’s games, with discussions continuing over possible live coverage of the women’s game. RTÉ will also show highlights.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.