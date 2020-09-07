Cricket Ireland cancel interpro tie in Cork as Covid-19 precaution

Cricket Ireland has cancelled Tuesday’s Interprovincial T20 game between Munster Reds and the Belfast-based Northern Knights at The Mardyke “as a precaution”.

The decision came after Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, for whom Northern Knights’ Paul Stirling plays, announced that one of their players tested positive for Covid-19. Although Stirling was not a close contact, three of his team-mates at Northampton shared a flat with the player who tested positive.

Stirling returned to Belfast before the news about the positive case was announced but Cricket Ireland announced on Monday night that they “made a safety-first decision to ensure there was no risk to the Northern Knights squad, who were set to travel seven hours on a bus to Cork this afternoon for tomorrow’s game”.