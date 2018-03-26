Cricket Australia to give ball-tampering update on Tuesday

Steve Smith’s future as Australia’s Test captain is under intense scrutiny as investigations continue into cricket’s ball-tampering scandal.

Questions are also being asked as to whether Smith and his team-mates may have employed illegal tactics in the recent Ashes victory over England.

Smith has been banned from the fourth and final Test against South Africa which starts on Friday, as well as being fined his entire match fee for the third Test against South Africa by the International Cricket Council. Many are now convinced his role as captain has become untenable.

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive James Sutherland is set to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday “to determine recommended outcomes”.

CA’s head of integrity Iain Roy and Pat Howard, head of team performance, are due to land in Cape Town on Monday morning to begin an investigation into events during Saturday’s play and Sutherland intends to discover exactly what happened “as a matter of urgency”.

He said: “I am travelling to Johannesburg this evening and will arrive Tuesday morning local time to meet Iain to understand the findings of the investigation to that point, and to determine recommended outcomes.

“We know Australians want answers and we will keep you updated on our findings and next steps, as a matter of urgency.”

Criticism in the wake of Cameron Bancroft’s attempt to manipulate the ball with sticky tape and debris from the pitch has reached Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who called on CA to take “decisive action”.

Whether England suffered at the hands of prohibited actions has become a burning question too.

Social media footage on Sunday showed Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket during a break in play on day two of the final Ashes Test in Sydney.

CA would not comment when asked if that incident and series — which England lost 4-0 — would be reviewed.

England bowler Stuart Broad said he had no reason to suspect Australia employed illegal tactics against them, but is struggling to work out why they have chosen to do so in South Africa.

“I saw Steve Smith in his press conference say it’s the first time they’ve tried it — which to me, it’s surprising why they’d change a method that’s been working,” he said.

“Look at the Ashes series we’ve just played, all those Test matches, and they’ve reverse-swung the ball sometimes in conditions you wouldn’t expect it to.”

CA also clarified that all of the Australia Test squad were currently in South Africa to help with the investigation after there had been reports that Smith had flown home.

Cricket Australia’s CEO James Sutherland is due to arrive in South Africa on Tuesday. Photograph: William West/AFP

A statement read: “Cricket Australia can confirm that all members of the touring Test squad currently remain in South Africa.

“At this stage, players will remain in South Africa to assist CA with inquiries.”

Meanwhile, the condemnation continued in a statement from the Australia Sports Commission, the lead Government agency responsible for Australian sport, which said Smith should be removed as captain immediately.

A statement from the chairman John Wylie, the ASC board and chief executive Kate Palmer, issued before Smith and Warner stood down, read: “Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball.”

Australia’s major cricket sponsors, including Qantas Airways, breakfast cereal maker Sanitarium and brewer Lion, said on Monday they were assessing their relationship with the country’s favourite pastime as the fallout from a ball-tampering scandal escalates.

The incident also threatens to upset current negotiations over broadcast rights.

Weetbix-maker Sanitarium, which counts Smith as a brand ambassador, said it was reviewing its sponsorship pending the outcome of the investigation by governing body Cricket Australia.

“Certainly it’s under review as the actions taken by the team in South Africa don’t align with our own values - Sanitarium does not condone cheating in sport,” Sanitarium said in a statement.

The sentiment was mirrored by almost all of the sport’s commercial partners in Australia, including Qantas, apparel sponsor ASICS, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, insurer Bupa, Specsavers, Toyota, and brewer Lion, which owns beer sponsor XXXX.

“Like the rest of Australia, we’re deeply concerned,” a Lion spokesman said in a statement. “This is not what you’d expect from anyone in sport at any level.”

Singapore Telecommunications’ Optus, which is a commercial partner and broadcasts cricket on its mobile network, said it would not comment on the incident as it was a matter for Cricket Australia.

“This is deeply disappointing and certainly not what anyone expects from our national cricket team,” Qantas said in a statement. “We are in discussions with Cricket Australia as this issue unfolds.”

Cricket Australia earned A$338.4 million (€211 m) in media, sponsorship and spectator fees in the financial year ended June 30th, 2017, according to its most recent annual report. The value of its individual sponsorships are not disclosed.