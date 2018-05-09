Craig Young called up to Ireland squad for Pakistan Test

Uncapped Nathan Smith forced out of potential debut because of side strain
Bready seam bowler Craig Young has been called up the Ireland squad for the Test match against Pakistan in Malahide. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Bready seam bowler Craig Young has been called up the Ireland squad for the Test match against Pakistan in Malahide. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

 

Bready seam bowler Craig Young has been called up to the Ireland squad for Friday’s Test match against Pakistan after Nathan Smith was withdrawn on Wednesday night due to a side strain.

It’s a cruel blow for the 22-year-old Australian-born bowler, who was in line to win his first cap after impressing in trial games.

Young comes in with the Irish selectors denied the chance of calling on Barry McCarthy after he suffered a shoulder injury playing for Durham against Leicestershire.

Young will join up with the squad on Thursday for the final training session ahead of the historic encounter gets underway at 11am on Friday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.