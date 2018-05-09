Craig Young called up to Ireland squad for Pakistan Test

Bready seam bowler Craig Young has been called up to the Ireland squad for Friday’s Test match against Pakistan after Nathan Smith was withdrawn on Wednesday night due to a side strain.

It’s a cruel blow for the 22-year-old Australian-born bowler, who was in line to win his first cap after impressing in trial games.

Young comes in with the Irish selectors denied the chance of calling on Barry McCarthy after he suffered a shoulder injury playing for Durham against Leicestershire.

Young will join up with the squad on Thursday for the final training session ahead of the historic encounter gets underway at 11am on Friday.