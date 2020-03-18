Coronavirus: Sport Ireland to maintain anti-doping programme

Sport Ireland will be maintaining their national anti-doping programme during the coronavirus crisis but the testing priority will be on athletes still training towards the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics later this summer.

Other national anti-doping programmes, including the UK and US, have already announced some reviewed testing procedures in the face of the coronavirus crisis and Sport Ireland will effectively be following suit.

“The testing priority will be given the Olympic and Paralympics athletes, while the issue of athlete whereabouts will also continue as usual,” said a spokesperson for Sport Ireland. A further statement on the matter will be issued later today.

According to the latest figures, Sport Ireland carries out 1,112 anti-doping tests annually, that 2018 number up 12 per cent on the previous year, reasonably split between 775 urine tests and 337 blood tests. Of those, 899 were taken in the more telling out-of-competition surrounds, but with almost all sporting events and collective training postponed for the time being athletes can still be tested at home.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) chief executive Nicole Sapstead on Tuesday announced “a significant reduction” in their testing in the face of the coronavirus, but also warned that “athletes who are required to submit whereabouts must continue to do so”. Those athletes still training overseas are also advised to adhere to local testing, and UKAD will also retain the right to undertake testing at any time.

“We are acutely aware of the effect that the COVID-19 virus is having on society, sport and the wider sporting community, both here in the UK and globally,” said Sapstead. “With the cancellation of sporting events and recent UK Government advice concerning the control of the virus, we have reviewed our operational activity and are announcing a significant reduction in our testing programme. This is a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Our priority is the health and welfare of athletes, and our own staff and Doping Control Cfficers (DCO).

“As an organisation our ongoing responsibility remains to protect clean sport, but we must give precedence to health and welfare and act responsibly in line with government advice during this unprecedented time. We will continue to process intelligence and will act on that information. If anyone has information that could be of interest to UKAD and its investigations on any matter, please do contact us as usual.”

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) also issued a similar statement, and that “effective immediately, USADA will focus only on mission-critical testing of athletes in sports still competing, and as absolutely needed for those preparing for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to ensure their rights are upheld and their reputations protected.”

Athletes must also continue to file whereabouts to reflect changes in plans or cancelled events: “At USADA, we are here to protect athletes and ensure their right to compete on a healthy, clean and fair playing field. We are equally committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of athletes and sample collection personnel. We understand we are operating in an uncertain time, and our experts are closely following the advice and best practices of national and local health authorities.

“In line with these interests, we are taking a rational and adaptable approach to ensure the continuation of our essential mission in a safe and healthy way. Our collection process has always been conducted with the utmost concern for safety protocols. As we continue that commitment to athletes and our Doping Control Officers (DCOs), we will be enhancing our collection process accordingly:

“We have been informed that some International Federations are continuing to test without change to their protocols. We are coordinating with Wada and other NADOs to ensure other countries are likewise continuing to ensure elite competition is fair globally and at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

USADA CEO Travis Tygart has also said he has heard from several athletes concerned about maintaining testing if the Tokyo Olympics go on as planned. “I’ve just been overwhelmed with their position that you can’t shut down,” he said.

Sport Ireland is due to release their 2019 Anti-Doping Report later this month. What was different about the 2018 report was the position of Irish rugby, now second on the most-wanted list. Testing on rugby players in 2018 was up almost 60 per cent from two years ago, and Sport Ireland now considers it a more high-risk sport than athletics. There were 178 tests carried out within the IRFU in 2018, up from 113 in 2016, and 145 in 2017, and only Irish cycling now tops that with one more test (179) in 2018.

The cost of the Sport Ireland anti-doping programme was €1.98 million in 2018 (some €648,769 of which went on legal fees). Like everything else in sport right now there’s is no telling when it will be anti-doping business as usual.