Coronavirus: Olympic Federation looking at safety of training for athletes

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is now considering further steps of their own to ensure the safety of athletes still training towards the Tokyo Olympics in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

“This does include considering if our potential Olympians can or should continue to engage in organised training for the foreseeable future,” said OFI president Sarah Keane, putting further pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to make the ultimate call on the matter sooner rather than later.

It’s not quite a boycott call, not yet anyway, although the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) said earlier on Monday it could not assemble a team for the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak and that its athletes should prepare for the Games to be postponed to 2021, following Canada’s move to become the first country to officially boycott the Tokyo Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, should they be staged this July.

Under mounting demand from athletes and governing bodies of sport, the IOC on Sunday did concede there will be an immediate review of the “scenario-planning” around Tokyo, while also insisting “cancellation is not on the agenda” but giving itself four weeks to make a decision, the Tokyo Games for now still scheduled to open on July 24th.

“We have heard the latest update from the IOC regarding the Games, and we await in due course further information from them,” said Keane. “However, we need to consider what’s right for our athletes, coaches, federations and all involved in supporting the system in Ireland at this time.

“This may go against the grain of what they are used to doing day-in day-out, however at this time all options must be considered which we will do in conjunction with our member federations, athletes, Sport Ireland and other stakeholders.

“We can and are providing input into the IOC as the ultimate decision making body for the 2020 Olympic Games. However, we can make decisions in Ireland for the best of Team Ireland and all involved.”

As a result, the OFI have now contacted all member federations with likely representation on Tokyo, noting: “In recent weeks, nations around the world have been forced to rethink how they operate due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19. Like all areas of society, sportspeople have had to adjust and adapt to these new norms.”

The intention now is to get an updated situation on where exactly athletes and teams find themselves in terms of 1) The current environment for their sport at elite level for those athletes tracking towards Tokyo; 2) Restrictions to the training environment for their elite athletes; 3) A general qualitative update on the current mood and any concerns that they have; 4) On the basis that the OFI feels that Games are likely to be postponed, what is their current position on halting training sessions temporarily at this point?

Through the OFI Athletes Commission, contact will also be made with all athletes on the long list for Tokyo to assess the training restrictions of Irish athletes and their environments, as well as “establishing a gauge of the major concerns of Irish athletes right now in this unprecedented situation”. The information will then be used to provide a country by country update that the IOC said it will be asking from all National Olympic Committees.

Team Ireland Chef de Mission, Tricia Heberle, also said: “Our national federations, our performance directors and athletes, have responded incredibly well in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the premise that Tokyo 2020 will be postponed, we now need to get their input before taking next steps.”

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has also called for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, a letter to the IOC saying that holding the Games in July 2020 was “neither feasible nor desirable” because of the global crisis, while Japan’s prime minister Shinzo Abe also admitted for the first time on Monday that a delay may be “inevitable”.

It may only be a matter of days before the IOC can postpone that inevitable, and agree to the postponed dates instead. Yet a further statement from the Tokyo 2020 organisers on Monday said: “While there are currently no regions in Japan where a widespread Covid-19 infection has been confirmed, qualifying events for the Tokyo 2020 Games have been disrupted worldwide by the spread of the infection in many countries. A number of athletes and National Olympic Committees have also stated that they are unable to continue training in this environment, and this unprecedented situation has been a cause of great concern to us.

“As the IOC has stated, due to the extreme complexity of the Games, a final decision has not been reached at this time, and discussions will be finalised within the next four weeks. Cancellation of the Tokyo 2020 Games is not on the agenda. We will continue to work closely with all relevant organisations in order to meet the expectations of the athletes who have been training day and night and the fans who have been looking forward to the Games for so long.”