Coronavirus: 2020 Dublin Marathon is cancelled
Entries for this year’s race, due to be held on October 25th, will carry forward into 2021
A picture of the 2019 Dublin Marathon - the 2020 event has been cancelled. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
The 2020 Dublin Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has been confirmed.
The race was due to be held on Sunday, October 25th.
Organisers have also confirmed all entries for this year’s race will carry forward into 2021.
More to follow.