Cork’s Phil Healy breaks Irish women’s 100m record in Santry

Records time of 11.28 to claim record from Ailis McSweeney and Amy Foster

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Cork’s Phil Healy has broken the Irish women’s 100m record in Santry

Cork’s Phil Healy has broken the Irish women’s 100m record in Santry

 

Cork’s Phil Healy has broken the Irish women’s 100m record at a graded meeting in Santry on Wednesday evening.

Healy, a world indoor semi-finalist earlier this year, ran the race in 11.28, taking 0.12 seconds off the existing record, which was held jointly by Ailis McSweeney (2010) and Amy Foster (2014).

The Bandon woman returned to the track shortly afterwards to set another outdoor personal best, this time in one of her specialist events, running the 400m in a time of 52.63 seconds.

Healy will be running at an elite international meeting in Geneva this weekend, where she will compete in the 200m and the 400m.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.