Cork Regatta postponed for a week due to deteriorating weather

Cork Regatta, scheduled for the National Rowing Centre this Saturday and Sunday, has been postponed. The weather forecast for Saturday morning was good, but conditions were set to deteriorate from the afternoon on. Sunday will be very poor, with strong, gusting, winds and heavy rain. The event will now be held next weekend.

Fermoy Regatta, originally scheduled for June 30th, has been cancelled, leaving the programme open for the two-day event. The organisers expect that some crews may withdraw, but no new entries will be accepted.

With an entry of 949 crews, the 2019 Cork Regatta would have been the third biggest regatta ever held in Ireland, after the Irish championships in 2017 and 2018.

The rowing season in Ireland has been badly affected by the changeable weather. The head of the river events were almost completely washed out, while just two of the four Grand League regattas, Skibbereen and Metro, have been held. Lough Rinn Regatta in April had to be abandoned.