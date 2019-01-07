Conor McGregor targets MMA fight against Tenshin Nasukawa

Japanese kickboxer last 140 seconds against Floyd Mayweather in boxing bout

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Floyd Mayweather in action against Tenshin Nasukawa during their exhibition match at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Conor McGregor wants to arrange a mixed martial arts exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa, who was beaten inside a round in a boxing bout by Floyd Mayweather.

What was supposed to be a three-round showcase lasted only 140 seconds as Nasukawa was knocked down three times before his corner threw in the towel at the Saitama Super Arena on New Year’s Eve.

The contest did not have any bearing on either man’s official record but did significantly raise the profile of Nasukawa, a 20-year-old Japanese who is unbeaten in 28 kickboxing and four MMA fights.

Now, McGregor, who was beaten by the former five-weight world champion Mayweather in his first boxing bout in August 2017, has outlined his intention to face Nasukawa in the octagon.

Conor McGregor wants to arrange a mixed martial arts exhibition against Tenshin Nasukawa, who was beaten inside a round in a boxing bout by Floyd Mayweather. Photograph: PA Wire
Imploring the UFC and his management company Paradigm Sports to arrange a meeting, McGregor wrote on Twitter: “I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout. Before this summer.

“Please arrange this, this instant. Yours sincerely The champ champ.”

A follow-up Tweet from the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion read: “I’m the real Django no holds barred.”

The Irishman’s last foray into combat sports ended on a sour note as he submitted to fierce rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their grudge bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas last October.

