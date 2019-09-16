Conor McGregor may have announced return to UFC

Conor McGregor appears to have announced a highly-anticipated return to UFC in December.

The 31-year-old has not fought since his high-profile defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, where he lost his UFC lightweight title.

McGregor has posted a cryptic tweet saying “Dublin, December 14th”, which may be suggesting a date for his return to the cage.

Since his last outing, McGregor has been faced with a number of issues outside the sport and only recently confirmed he would be returning.

If the fight on December 14 goes ahead, it will be the first time the UFC has been held in Dublin since 2015, and McGregor’s first in his home country.

UFC vice-president James Elliott said in 2016: “Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium are two places that we’ve looked at, and we’ve made no secret about that.

“Conor has certainly made no secret about the fact he wants to fight in Dublin. It’s something that’s on the agenda.”

McGregor’s potential opponent could be Justin Gaethje, who knocked out Donald Cerrone, and said afterwards he would “love to” fight McGregor.