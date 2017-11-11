Conor McGregor involved in altercation at Dublin MMA event

UFC fighter entered octagon at 3Arena and confronted referee and officials

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Conor McGregor is held back by officials after entering the octagon at the Bellator 187 and BAMMA 32 show at the 3 Arena following the fight between John Redmond and Charlie Ward. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Conor McGregor is held back by officials after entering the octagon at the Bellator 187 and BAMMA 32 show at the 3 Arena following the fight between John Redmond and Charlie Ward. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

Two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor sparked controversy on Friday night when he was involved in an angry altercation with a referee and an official at an MMA event in Dublin.

McGregor was in attendance at the Bellator 187 event at the 3Arena to watch his team-mate Charlie Ward take on John Redmond.

And moments after Ward had produced a first-round knockout to beat Redmond, McGregor leapt into the octagon to celebrate with him.

Referee Mark Goddard took exception to McGregor’s actions and ordered him out of the octagon, sparking a melee by pushing him away.

That angered McGregor and the Irishman retaliated, running after Goddard and shouting and pointing at him before he was escorted out of the octagon. Video shows McGregor also aiming a punch at an official who tried to talk him down from the top of the octagon before being led away.

McGregor, who was beaten by Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.