Conor McGregor hails Donald Trump as ‘USA goat’

UFC fighter reckons president has more to come as he is only in ‘early stages of term’

Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Conor McGregor waits for the start of his welterweight bout against Donald Cerrone during UFC246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

 

Conor McGregor fresh from a lightning quick victory over Donald Cerrone in his UFC comeback has praised the presidency of Donald Trump.

Trump marked Martin Luther King Day on Monday by taking to Twitter to hail his own achievements at reducing unemployment among African Americans. McGregor responded by writing: “Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA goat [greatest of all time]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him.”

Trump polled 6 per cent among black voters in the 2016 presidential election.

McGregor said he looked forward to Trump’s future achievements. “Early stages of term also,” he wrote. Trump currently has a quarter of his first term to serve.

The Irishman’s views are not a surprise. In a 2017 interview with GQ, he criticised anti-Trump protests in New York City. He also has plenty in common with UFC president Dana White, who backed Trump for president during a bombastic speech at the 2016 Republican national convention. “Trump is a fighter and I know he will fight for this country,” White told the crowd in Cleveland at the time. Zuffa LLC, the then parent company of the UFC, contributed $500,000 to Trump’s 2016 campaign.

McGregor took just 40 seconds to win Saturday’s bout with Cerrone, his first victory since November 2016. – Guardian

