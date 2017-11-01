Conor McGregor documentary: From welfare to UFC championships

Savoy premiere: MMA star wants film to inspire people ‘that should not be on red carpet’
Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor poses upon arrival to attend the world premiere of the documentary film Conor McGregor: Notorious at the Savoy Cinema in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

Conor McGregor has said he wants to inspire fans living “in the middle of nowhere” with a behind-the-scenes documentary on his career.

The MMA star’s film, Conor McGregor: Notorious, captures his meteoric rise from claiming social welfare and living with his parents to claiming UFC championships and a boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather.

At the film’s premiere at the Savoy Cinema in Dublin, he said he wanted the film to provide “inspiration” to “people in the middle of nowhere that should not be on a red carpet”.

He added: “Anyone can do it if you put in the work, you put in the time, you believe in yourself, you don’t listen to doubt and you carry on and achieve greatness.

“My people shouldn’t be on no red carpet, shouldn’t be on this stage, but we are. We are now, so I hope people will take inspiration from that.”

The 29-year-old told reporters he was “proud of everyone who has been on this journey with me”.

“It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster. A rollercoaster of hard work, long hours, with no praise and no reward and then we get it,” he added. – Press Association

