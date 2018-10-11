Conor McGregor and Khabib suspended for at least 10 days

Khabib threatens to quit UFC if team mates banned for attack on Conor McGregor
 

The Nevada Athletic Commission has suspended Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for at least 10 days after their fight at UFC 229 ended with brawls spreading into the crowd.

The suspensions are effective from October 15th but could be extended once the events of last Saturday in Las Vegas have been investigated further.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov says he will quit UFC if one of his fellow fighters is punished for his role in the aftermath of the Russian’s victory over McGregor last Saturday.

View this post on Instagram

I would like to address @ufc Why didn't you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family? Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started. In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. if you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I'll break it myself. And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Dana White said he could ban Zubaira Tukhugov from UFC after he was involved in a brawl with McGregor at the end of Saturday’s fight. Nurmagomedov also fought with one of McGregor’s trainer’s after the fight.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Nurmagomedov referenced McGregor’s attack on a bus carrying UFC fighters earlier this year.

“I would like to address @ufc. Why didn’t you fire anyone when their team attacked the bus and injured a couple of people? They could have killed someone there, why no one says anything about insulting my homeland, religion, nation, family?” wrote Nurmagomedov also referring to the slurs McGregor directed at him during the build-up to UFC 229. “Why do you have to punish my team, when both teams fought. If you say that I started it, then I do not agree, I finished what he had started.

“In any case, punish me, @zubairatukhugov has nothing to do with that. If you think that I’ll keep silent then you are mistaken. You canceled Zubaira’s fight and you want to dismiss him just because he hit Conor. But don’t forget that it was Conor who had hit my another Brother FIRST, just check the video. If you decide to fire him, you should know that you’ll lose me too. We never give up on our brothers in Russia and I will go to the end for my Brother. If you still decide to fire him, don’t forget to send me my broken contract, otherwise I’ll break it myself.”

The Nevada Athletic Commission has withheld Nurmagomedov’s purse from the fight and is also expected to file complaints against the Russian and McGregor over the incidents at UFC 229, which could potentially lead to bans and fines. Nurmagomedov brushed off the subject of money in the Instagram post. “And one more thing, you can keep my money that you are withholding. You are pretty busy with that, I hope it won’t get stuck in your throat. We have defended our honor and this is the most important thing. We intend to go to the end. #Brothers.”

Guardian services

