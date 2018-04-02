Conor Hennebry claims Rás Mumhan victory with solid performance

Rupert Graham (Spirit Tifosi RT) wins the final stage and the overall classification in Tour of the North
Viner Caremark Pactimo rider Conor Hennebry: finished close to his main rivals and won by two seconds over Toby Atkins (Active Racing Team). Photograph: Inpho

Viner Caremark Pactimo rider Conor Hennebry: finished close to his main rivals and won by two seconds over Toby Atkins (Active Racing Team). Photograph: Inpho

 

Overnight race leader Conor Hennebry of Viner Caremark Pactimo sealed final victory in the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan on Monday, finishing close to his main rivals and prevailing by two seconds over Toby Atkins (Active Racing Team). Seán McKenna (Team Ireland Development Squad) was third, a further two seconds back.

“I may have won the overall, but credit has to go to the team which was formed only a couple of months ago,” he said. The final stage went to Joury Ottenbros (West Frisa), who was quickest in the bunch gallop to the line. Alex Luhrs (Team Ribble) was second, with Conor Murnane (UCD-FitzCycles) third.

Elsewhere, Rupert Graham (Spirit Tifosi RT) won the final stage and the overall classification in the Dixons Contractors’ Tour of the North. He ended the four-day race three minutes and nine seconds ahead of his team-mate Marcus Burnett, with Darnell Moore (Team Caldwell Cycles) a further five seconds back.

Orwell Wheeler’s Paul Forristal won the final stage of the Gorey Three Day, with Dylan Hughes (Spokes Racing Team) taking the final overall classification.

