Confirmed: College Football Classic will not take place in Dublin in August

Organisers of the 2020 College Football Classic originally set for the Aviva Stadium on August 29th have announced the event will not now take place at the Dublin venue due to the continuing restrictions around Covid-19.

The decision follows extensive consultation with the Irish Government, medical authorities and the competing teams from Navy and Notre Dame. The game was expected to bring in just under 40,000 American visitors to Ireland, and calculated to be worth over €80 million to the Irish economy.

The game was also set to mark the opening tie in the NCAA college football season, but fell three days before the present restrictions on crowds at outdoor events of 5,000 is due to be lifted. Instead, it is now the intention of both Navy and Notre Dame to open the 2020 college football season, with the 94th consecutive playing of the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the US, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Sponsored by Aer Lingus, the game is being organised by a new entity called Irish American Events Limited (IAEL) which is a joint venture between Corporate.ie and Anthony Travel who have been involved in the recent college football games in Ireland. With almost 40,000 (39,566) US visitors booked to travel for the August 29th event, it would have made it the largest number of American’s to travel outside of the United States for a single sporting event.

In addition to the large number that planned to travel, the game was due to be televised coast-to-coast in the US by ESPN to an estimated six million viewers. ESPN’s College GameDay pre-show was also due to be broadcasted live from College Green in Dublin.

Commenting on the decision not to go ahead with the event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar T.D said: “College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and we had been thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Navy and Notre Dame here this summer for the first game of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic Series. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, that is now not possible, but we hope to see both universities return to Aviva Stadium in the coming years.

“I want to personally thank both the Navy Athletics Director, Chet Gladchuk, and the Notre Dame Athletics Director, Jack Swarbrick, for their efforts to bring the game to Ireland and we hope to welcome both teams back in the near future.”

Naval Academy director of athletics Chet Gladchuk added: “We are obviously disappointed not to be traveling to Ireland this August. But, as expected, our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved. am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large.

Jack Swarbrick, vice president and James E. Rohr, the director of athletics at Notre Dame, added: “the change of venue has been a very difficult decision for our colleagues at the Naval Academy, but we are in full support of their choice. We are also grateful for everything our partners in Ireland have done to make this a smooth transition. We look forward to going back to Ireland for a game in the not too distant future.”

The five-game College Football Classic Series is now due to start in 2021, which is estimated by Grant Thornton and Fáilte Ireland to be worth a €250 million boost to the Irish economy over the coming years. The moving of the 2020 fixture from Dublin, will see a direct economic loss of €80 million to the Irish economy according to the Steering Committee of the Game Series, which is a public/private partnership. Ticketholders will be contacted by their purchase provider in the coming days.