Commercial show true grit at Henley Royal Regatta

Irish champions record impressive comeback win over Lyon in Thames Cup

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan: got their first Henley campaign off to a winning start. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan: got their first Henley campaign off to a winning start. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

Three wins in quick succession set up a promising weekend for Ireland at Henley Royal Regatta.

The most remarkable performance came in the Thames Cup for club eights. Not many crews come from behind and take the honours. Lyon led Commercial by over half a length in the middle of the course. The Irish champions clawed the lead back seat by seat and by the time the French drove back with intent the race was gone.

UCD and opponents Dusseldorf/Crefeld were locked together well into their race. But the young men in blue and saffron, while much lighter than the Germans, then showed their class, sprinting away to win well.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll had started the good run as they got their first Henley campaign off to a winning start. As a seeded crew in the Silver Goblets, the Skibbereen pair entered the regatta in the second round. Their English opponents, Hugo Elworthy and Harry Hogan, had one win under their belts, but the Irish started fast, with high rating, took the lead and controlled the race from there.

Sadhbh O’Connor and Natalie Long took on the outstanding pair in the world, New Zealand’s Kerri Gowler and Grace Prendergast, who looked impressive as they gracefully moved clear and won their round of the Hambleden Pairs by two and a quarter lengths.

Nathan Hull of Queen’s and his partner, Olly Dix of Leander, bowed out in the Double Sculls, beaten by John Collins and Graeme Thomas, the Britain pair.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.