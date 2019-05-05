Commercial hold their nerve to see off fast-finishing UCD

UCC women impress with wins in the eights and fours at Skibbereen Regatta

Updated: about an hour ago
Liam Gorman in Skibbereen

The UCC crew of Margaret Cremen, Selma Bouanane, Tara Hanlon and Emily Hegarty took the women’s four in impressive style at the Skibbereen Regatta. Photograph: Liam Gorman

Commercial’s men’s eight held their nerve to finish ahead of fast-finishing UCD in an excellent final race of Skibbereen Regatta at the sunny National Rowing Centre.

The champions of Ireland had a strong lead with 700 metres to go, but the students pushed them to the end and were just 1.75 seconds behind on the line. Cork Boat Club were a close-up third.

UCC capped a superb regatta for them with a big win in the women’s eight, and had also taken the women’s four, with a mix of internationals and club rowers.

Gary O’Donovan’s return from a wrist injury provided a good news story of the two-day Grand League event – he finished second to in-form Fintan McCarthy in the single sculls. But the biggest talking point was the performance by 14-year-old Holly Davis. The Lee Valley girl is a world record holder on the ergometer for her age and she proved the best junior 18 competitor and won the junior 16 single sculls by a country mile.

Portadown’s regatta on Saturday showed all the virtues of a traditional two-boat regatta with a welcoming air – and bright sunshine. Visiting crews Carrick-on-Shannon, Enniskillen and Neptune all put strings of wins together.

