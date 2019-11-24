Colin Kaepernick’s NFL exile set to continue after public workout

Sources tell ESPN that former 49ers quarterback has had no offers from NFL teams

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school in Riverdale, Georgia. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick looks to make a pass during a private NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school in Riverdale, Georgia. Photograph: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

 

Colin Kaepernick’s NFL exile looks set to continue for the foreseeable future with reports emerging that none of the league’s 32 teams have reached out to him following his public workout earlier this month.

Seven teams sent scouts to an event in Georgia last week, in which the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw to receivers, and the other 25 were sent videotape of the session.

League sources told ESPN that none of the teams have since contacted Kaepernick and his representatives. Kaepernick turned 32 at the start of this month, an age in which most quarterbacks are in their prime, and has not played a game in the NFL since he left the 49ers at the end of the 2016 season.

Kaepernick believes he was blackballed by the league after kneeling during the national anthem in protest at racial and social injustice in the United States.

However, the NFL gave him a chance to work out in front of team scouts in the Atlanta suburbs last weekend. Kaepernick then moved the venue at the last minute after a dispute over the contract regarding the workout. The NFL said it was “disappointed” at the late change of venue, while some of Kaepernick’s supporters believed the workout was a token gesture to show the league had attempted to reach out to the quarterback.

“I’ve been ready for three years,” Kaepernick said last week. “I’ve been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we’re waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them to stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.”

Kaepernick’s close friend Eric Reid, who plays for the Carolina Panthers, believes his former team-mate still has the ability to make an impact in the NFL.

“The goal was accomplished,” said Reid, who wore a Kaepernick jersey as he spoke to reporters last Sunday. “He proved he can play this game. He proved he can throw the ball. Elite. That’s what an NFL executive said.” – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.