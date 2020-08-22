Clippers gather momentum as Mavericks sweat on Luka Doncic injury

Round-up: reigning champions Toronto Raptors moved to 3-0 over Brooklyn Nets

Luka Doncic left the game twice following an ankle injury sustained in a collision. File photograph: EPA

Luka Doncic left the game twice following an ankle injury sustained in a collision. File photograph: EPA

 

The Los Angeles Clippers emerged 130-122 victors after briefly being troubled by the Dallas Mavericks, with the Californians moving to 2-1 in their best-of-seven series.

Kawhi Leonard finished with 36 points and nine rebounds, the 29-year-old doing all the Clippers’ heavy lifting as team-mate Paul George suffered a second consecutive poor game with 13 missed shots.

Dallas emerged with two losses on the night and arguably the more significant was that of Luka Doncic, the Slovenian leaving the game twice following an ankle injury sustained in a collision with Leonard in the paint.

The Toronto Raptors moved to 3-0 over the Brooklyn Nets with an 117-92 trouncing, courtesy of 26 points from Pascal Siakam and another 22 from Fred VanVleet.

The reigning champions can eliminate the Nets with a victory on Sunday.

Centre Rudy Gobert had an impressive first half which included 20 points and 11 rebounds as his Utah Jazz dominated the Denver Nuggets 124-87.

The Frenchman finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while veteran guard Mike Conley drained seven three-pointers as the Jazz moved to 2-1 in the series.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the brink of elimination after a 102-94 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Joel Embiid had a strong first half and scored 30 before two crucial mistakes — turning over possession and having a shot blocked — at the death ensured his side fell to 3-0.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.