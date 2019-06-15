Chris Froome admits he is lucky to be alive after horror crash
‘I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff’
Screengrab taken from the Twitter feed of Chris Froome who has admitted he is lucky to be alive after crashing on Wednesday. Photograph: @chrisfroome/PA Wire
Chris Froome admitted he is lucky to be alive after speaking for the first time since his horror cycling accident.
The four-time Tour de France winner crashed at close to 35mph during his fourth-stage reconnaissance at the Criterium du Dauphine on Wednesday.
“I know how lucky I am to be here today and how much I owe to all the paramedics and medical staff on the race,” said Froome in a post published on the Team Ineos website.
“Whilst this is a setback and a major one at that, I am focusing on looking forward. There is a long road to recovery ahead, but that recovery starts now and I am fully focused on returning back to my best.”
The post was issued with a picture of Froome giving the thumbs up from his bed at the University Hospital of St Etienne, where he has been receiving treatment.
It has been reported that Froome suffered a fractured neck and faces six weeks in hospital. He also has a broken femur and broken ribs, and is not expected to compete again this year.